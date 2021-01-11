ANAHEIM, Calif. - A vaccine distribution site will open at Disneyland Resort as Orange County looks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Orange County announced on Monday that the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim has been designated as one of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites for the county's residents.

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," said acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, in a press release. "We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."

Disneyland Resort is one of the five regional "Super POD" sites that will be able to vaccinate thousands of residents each day.

"I’m proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County," said Supervisor Doug Chaffee in a press release. "Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus."

As of Monday, the distribution sites in California are making the vaccines available for residents who meet the criteria for the "Phase 1a" tier. The Phase 1a criteria include law enforcement and first responders from high-risk communities and those ages 75 and over, according to Orange County.

The Disneyland Resort distribution site is expected to open later this week, according to the county.

The county said in a press release that "most of those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1a will be contacted through their employer to schedule an appointment via a third-party app."

You can click here for more information on receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Orange County.

