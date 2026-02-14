'Valentraine' returns as BART hosts Valentine’s Day speed dating event on the rails

The Brief BART is hosting its second annual "Valentraine," a speed dating event held aboard a moving train. The sold-out event invites singles to board train No. 143 for an evening of structured speed dating while traveling at up to 70 miles per hour.



Love and public transit are intersecting again this Valentine’s Day as BART hosts its second annual "Valentraine," a speed dating event held aboard a moving train.

Romance on rails

The "Valentraine":

The sold-out event invites singles to board train No. 143 for an evening of structured speed dating while traveling at up to 70 miles per hour.

Organizers say the goal is to give people a chance to connect — not just to destinations, but to each other.

"It’s dating at 70 miles per hour," said Michelle Robertson, a spokesperson for the transit agency. She said the idea grew out of feedback from riders who said they sometimes meet people during their commutes and wondered why the agency couldn’t create a more intentional social event.

The backstory:

The concept was partly inspired by a rider, Erica Mitchell, who previously told BART staff she had met a partner on a train and suggested a singles-only car.

That conversation eventually evolved into a one-night speed dating event held on Valentine’s Day.

Robertson said the first year did not produce any confirmed marriages or babies, but organizers still considered it a success because many participants continued socializing after the train ride ended.

"The true measure of success for me was at the end of the night, people did not want to leave the station," Robertson said. "They were standing on the platform still talking to each other, exchanging numbers, and that’s what it’s all about."

Dig deeper:

The event follows a traditional speed dating format.

Participants board at the 16th Street Mission station and travel nonstop to Millbrae. During the ride, participants rotate through four-minute conversations, guided by hosts stationed in each train car.

Organizers also provide conversation starters and themed activities, including a bingo card game.

BART staff emphasize the event is meant to be lighthearted. The agency’s website includes a disclaimer noting matchmaking is not a standard service and encourages participants to approach the night with a sense of humor.

Even for those who do not find romance, Robertson said the event offers value.

"At the very least, you’ll come away with a great story to tell the next day," she said, adding that many participants from last year remained friends and still socialize.

What's next:

While tickets for this year’s Valentraine are sold out, BART officials say they are considering bringing the event back in the future. The agency is also planning a separate spring event — a family-friendly "BART Prom" — expected to be held at a station rather than on a train to allow more room for dancing and activities.

For now, Robertson said the Valentine’s Day train reflects the agency’s broader mission.

"BART is about connecting people," she said, "and this is just another way to do that."