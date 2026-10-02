Valkyries beat Dallas Wings and head to semifinals

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The Golden State Valkyries on Friday won their game against the Dallas Wings, meaning the team will move on to the next round of the WNBA finals.

The team was trailing by 16 points in the third quarter, but managed to recover and close out the game with a final score of 77-73. This marks the Valkyries' first playoff series win in the franchise’s history.

The team will now head to the semi-finals, where they will host a home game against defending champions the Las Vegas Aces.