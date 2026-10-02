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Valkyries beat Dallas Wings and head to semifinals

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KTVU FOX 2
Golden State Valkyries
Published October 2, 2026 8:46 PM PDT
Published October 2, 2026 8:46 PM PDT
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SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 17: The Golden State Valkyries celebrate clinching the playoffs after beating the Dallas Wings in a WNBA game on August 17, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

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OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries on Friday won their game against the Dallas Wings, meaning the team will move on to the next round of the WNBA finals.

The team was trailing by 16 points in the third quarter, but managed to recover and close out the game with a final score of 77-73. This marks the Valkyries' first playoff series win in the franchise’s history.

The team will now head to the semi-finals, where they will host a home game against defending champions the Las Vegas Aces.

Golden State Valkyries