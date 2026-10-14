Valkyries star Gabby Williams' childhood coach still inspiring young athletes

The Brief Coach Alfonso Joo recognized Gabby Williams' exceptional athletic ability, focus and leadership when she was just 9 years old. Joo's BullDawgs Basketball Club, which practices at City College of San Francisco, has drawn growing interest from parents hoping their children can follow Williams' path to the WNBA.



As the Golden State Valkyries prepare for their first WNBA Finals, one Bay Area basketball coach has an especially personal reason to cheer them on.

Williams' childhood coach

The backstory:

Alfonso Joo, affectionately known as "Fons," helped develop Valkyries forward Gabby Williams when she was just 9 years old. More than two decades later, the two remain close, regularly exchanging messages and discussing basketball strategy.

Joo, who has coached basketball for 30 years and founded the BullDawgs Basketball Club, first met Williams at a tournament when she was growing up in Reno, Nevada.

"She was a special kid just day one. Meeting her for the first time was fun, just because of her demeanor. Very long, very agile, extremely athletic," said Joo.

Williams frequently traveled to the Bay Area for basketball tournaments and had family in the East Bay. Her father asked Joo to coach her whenever she was in town, and she became part of his BullDawgs basketball family, which is based in San Francisco and Daly City.

Joo said Williams stood out not only for her athletic ability but also for her focus, maturity and natural leadership.

"You knew she was going to be successful. Her demeanor, not only is she athletic, but all the accolades as she was playing all throughout. And again, everybody knew she was," said Joo.

Standout player

What they're saying:

Now 30, Williams is playing on one of basketball's biggest stages. Joo said he still recognizes the same instincts that made her stand out as a child.

"Her quickness, her ability to adapt to identify who is the head of the snake, and to figure out how I could break them down," said Joo.

Their relationship has extended far beyond the basketball court. Joo traveled to see Williams when she played for the Chicago Sky, and the two have remained in contact throughout her professional career.

"I love her as if she were my daughter. She brought tears to my eye because she had said that to someone else that she considers me as a father figure, which it touches my heart because I still think of her as that little kid," said Joo.

Gabby Williams inspires next generation

Why you should care:

Since Williams joined the Valkyries, Joo has become a familiar face at Chase Center, often attending games and bringing his young players to meet the WNBA star.

His BullDawgs Basketball Club often practice at City College of San Francisco, where a group of 9-year-old girls is hoping to follow Williams' example.

"I really want to make it on the Valkyries like she did. That really inspires me especially because she got taught here," said Kassidy Dunbar, 9.

Asked whether seeing Williams succeed gives her confidence that she could do the same, Dunbar answered, "Yes."

For 9-year-old Jordan Boquiren, sharing a coach with Williams makes the dream of playing professional basketball feel closer.

"It's really cool because she has the same coach as me and I think he's going to make me go to the WNBA," said Boquiren. "I like how she changes speeds, she goes slow, then she goes fast," said Boquiren.

Another young player, 9-year-old Analoa Igafo, said Williams' example motivates her to keep improving.

"I'm always going to be practicing basketball and working on my skills," said Igafo.

Stardom fuels interest

What's next:

Joo said Williams' growing stardom has also fueled interest in his basketball program. He has heard from numerous parents eager to enroll their children, but limits participation to about 150 players.

For Joo, seeing Williams succeed at the professional level is especially meaningful after watching her grow from a promising young athlete into an accomplished player.

Ahead of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, Joo said he and Williams had exchanged messages about basketball strategy. His advice following the Valkyries' series victory over the Las Vegas Aces was simple: get plenty of rest, eat well and stay healthy.

Asked for his prediction for the championship series, Joo responded with a sweeping hand gesture, signaling that he believes Golden State will win every game.

Joo plans to be at Chase Center on Saturday, cheering on the player he has watched grow up over the past two decades.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.