Valkyries take 'Ballhalla' to South Bay for playoff game

The Brief The Golden State Valkyries are preparing for their playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday evening. The game will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, rather than the team's home court at the Chase Center. The Chase Center is hosting the Laver Cup, a tennis tournament, which cannot be rescheduled or relocated.



The Golden State Valkyries are heading into their second game of the playoffs, but they're doing it on an unfamiliar court.

The team's game on Wednesday night, against the Minnesota Lynx, will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose. It's the second time the two teams have faced off, the first being at the Lynx home arena, the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Playoff games are typically held at the teams' home arenas but a scheduling issue forced the Valkyries out of their home court, the Chase Center.

Team owner Joe Lacob is an investor in the tennis tournament the Laver Cup, and agreed two years ago to host the 2025 event at the Chase Center. That agreement was made prior to the WNBA awarding an expansion team to Golden State.

The Laver Cup consists of five sessions played over three days, from Friday to Sunday.

However, the Valkyries will be bringing a piece of home with them: the Chase Center's hardwood floor has been transported and rebuilt at SAP Center, and the arena's risers have been rearranged to mirror the layout at "Ballhalla," the nickname Valkyries fans have bestowed on the Chase Center.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the city is excited to host the game.

"The Valkyries are really the Bay Area's team. They may play at Chase (Center) most of the time, but we're honored to host them here," Mahan said.

The WNBA had previously changed its postseason rules to ensure a home game for each playoff team. Between 2022 and 2024, only the top four seed teams were guaranteed a home playoff game.

Celebrating

Local perspective:

The Valkyries will be hosting a playoff block party prior to Wednesday's game.

The celebration will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 on Barack Obama Boulevard. The event will feature DJ Lady Ryan, performances and hype routines from Valkyries Entertainment, as well as basketball activities on a full court. Fans can also enjoy photo opportunities, face painting, balloon artists, and kids activities including crafts and a ball pit. There will also be Valkyries merchandise for sale, complimentary giveaways and food trucks.

The city of San Jose will also be displaying violet lighting in honor of the Valkyries playoff run. Landmarks including San Jose Civic, San Pedro Square Market Arch, Post Street and the Santa Clara Corridor, among others, will be illuminated in the team's colors .

Starting strong

The backstory:

The WNBA announced the Golden State expansion team in 2023. Within the first five hours of accepting deposits for season tickets, the new team had received 2,000 deposits.

In their first season, the team led the WNBA in attendance with over 18,000 fans per game, and selling out every contest for the highest average attendance in league history.