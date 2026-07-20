Vallejo carjacking suspect killed by police after allegedly firing at officers
VALLEJO, Calif. - A carjacking suspect was shot and killed by Vallejo police Monday afternoon after allegedly opening fire on officers during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Armed carjacking led to traffic stop
What we know:
According to Vallejo Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis, the incident began around 2:19 p.m. after officers received a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking on Ryder Street.
Officers later located the suspected vehicle near Mahogany Drive and Broadway, where they initiated a traffic stop.
"The driver of the vehicle immediately fired upon our officers," Hollis said. "The officers discharged their firearms, striking the driver at least one time."
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.
No officers were injured.
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Evidence markers cover scene
Aerial and ground video from the scene showed a large police presence in an alley behind an auto repair shop. Officers were seen placing multiple evidence markers throughout the area.
Video also showed a body beneath a yellow tarp.
Witness describes hearing gunfire
One witness told KTVU they heard what sounded like two different firearms being discharged.
The witness said they first heard six shots from what appeared to be a smaller-caliber weapon, followed by nine shots from what sounded like a larger-caliber firearm.
Investigation underway
What's next:
The Solano County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard protocol.
The Source: This story was written using on-the-ground reporting, along with aerial and ground video footage.