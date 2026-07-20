Vallejo carjacking suspect killed by police after allegedly firing at officers

The Brief Vallejo police said officers fatally shot a suspected armed carjacker after the driver allegedly opened fire during a traffic stop Monday afternoon. The suspect died at the scene near Mahogany Drive and Broadway. No officers were hurt. The Solano County District Attorney's Office is investigating the police shooting as standard protocol.



A carjacking suspect was shot and killed by Vallejo police Monday afternoon after allegedly opening fire on officers during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Armed carjacking led to traffic stop

What we know:

According to Vallejo Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis, the incident began around 2:19 p.m. after officers received a 911 call reporting an armed carjacking on Ryder Street.

Officers later located the suspected vehicle near Mahogany Drive and Broadway, where they initiated a traffic stop.

"The driver of the vehicle immediately fired upon our officers," Hollis said. "The officers discharged their firearms, striking the driver at least one time."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

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Evidence markers cover scene

Aerial and ground video from the scene showed a large police presence in an alley behind an auto repair shop. Officers were seen placing multiple evidence markers throughout the area.

Video also showed a body beneath a yellow tarp.

Witness describes hearing gunfire

One witness told KTVU they heard what sounded like two different firearms being discharged.

The witness said they first heard six shots from what appeared to be a smaller-caliber weapon, followed by nine shots from what sounded like a larger-caliber firearm.

Investigation underway

What's next:

The Solano County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation into the police shooting, as is standard protocol.