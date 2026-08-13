Vallejo demand transparency after release of police badge-bending report

The Brief Vallejo residents gathered at an NAACP town hall meeting to address police reform and a recently released report detailing a department "badge bending" ritual. Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta stated some officers involved were disciplined, while others avoided discipline due to the statute of limitations expiring. City Council members plan to hire an independent police auditor to implement reforms, with the NAACP scheduling another public meeting for Aug. 27.



Members of the Vallejo community gathered at a town hall meeting on Wednesday to address police reform and demand answers following the release of a report detailing a controversial police ritual known as "badge bending."

The NAACP hosted a public meeting to engage residents after the city was forced to make the report public. The city had previously fought against releasing the document until the state Court of Appeals ordered its release last year.

According to the report, officers bent the badges after the shootings. While some officers claimed the ritual was done to commemorate surviving a shooting, whistleblowers alleged that officers marked each civilian killed and subsequently celebrated with gatherings, such as barbecues.

During the meeting, Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta acknowledged that policy violations occurred. However, he explained that some officers could not be disciplined because the incidents fell outside the statute of limitations. Chief Ta did not specify how many officers were disciplined or detail the nature of the discipline imposed.

City Council Member Tonia Leduu emphasized that work must be done to change the culture of a police department that has lost the community's trust, noting that the police force needs to mirror the city's population.

Audience members, however, questioned why transparency and change continue to take years, pointing out that the badge-bending report took five years to reach the public.

Among those attending was Kris Kelley, whose brother, Mario Romero, was shot and killed by police in front of his home in 2012. Kelley questioned why officers were able to bend badges and celebrate killing civilians while families are left waiting for justice.

In an effort to move forward, City Council members said they plan to hire an independent police auditor to oversee and implement reforms. The NAACP plans to hold another public town hall meeting on Aug. 27 to continue the community dialogue.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU