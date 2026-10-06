Vallejo police investigating pair of shootings, unrelated deadly crash

The Brief The first shooting was reported about 8:03 a.m. near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive, and a man was critically injured. At about 8:15 a.m., Vallejo police said an unrelated crash occurred on Sonoma Boulevard and Solano Avenue, where one person was killed. Vallejo police received another report about 8:23 a.m. regarding a second shooting in the 200 block of Marin, where another man was injured and died at a hospital. Police did not say if the two shootings were related.



Vallejo police on Tuesday morning are investigating a pair of shootings and an unrelated deadly crash that all occurred within the span of 20 minutes.

Early-morning shooting

What we know:

The first shooting was reported about 8:03 a.m. near Springs Road and Castlewood Drive, where a man driving a gray Subaru was wounded and subsequently crashed into the back of a black Toyota Camry, the Vallejo Police Department told KTVU.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting or subsequent crash.

A stretch of Springs Road was closed near Heartwood Avenue as authorities investigated the scene, and it was not clear when the road would be reopened.

Unrelated fatal crash:

At about 8:15 a.m., Vallejo police said an unrelated crash occurred on Sonoma Boulevard and Solano Avenue – about 2.5 miles away from the scene of the shooting – when a vehicle making an illegal U-turn was broadsided by another car.

One person died in the crash, though police did not say which vehicle they occupied, nor if there were any other injuries or arrests related to the crash.

Reports of a second shooting

Vallejo police received another report about 8:23 a.m. regarding a second shooting in the 200 block of Marin – also about 2.5 miles from the scene of the first shooting and only about a half-mile away from where the deadly crash occurred.

A man was found suffering gunshot wounds at the scene, and died at a hospital.

What we don't know:

The man’s name was not released, and police did not say if the two shootings were related.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.