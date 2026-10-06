Family and friends ID Vallejo shooting victim killed as 32-year-old USPS worker

The Brief Family and friends have identified the victim killed in a shooting in Vallejo Tuesday morning as 32-year-old Devaughn McBride. McBride was a US Postal Service worker, who had just recently been made a permanent employee. The victim is survived by his mother, brother and 12-year-old son. Investigators are looking to see if this shooting is connected to another non-fatal shooting that happened about half-an-hour earlier in the nearby vicinity.



"We're all going to miss Buddha. That shy, beautiful smile."

Stacey, who declined to give her last name, asked KTVU not to show her face on camera out of concern for her safety. She tells us her 32-year-old nephew, Devaughn McBride, was fatally shot in Vallejo Tuesday morning in front of the apartment complex where he lived with his family on Marin Street near Curtola Parkway.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

One witness said they heard two shots. Others described a chaotic scene.

Lori, a neighbor and friend who did not want to give her last name, was upset and disturbed after the violence.

"I don't even want to live here. This is ridiculous."

It was shocking…to walk out and see someone dying. It's sad. — An unidentified neighbor responds to witnessing the aftermath of a fatal Vallejo shooting.

32-year-old USPS worker Devaughn McBride was killed in a Vallejo shooting on Oct. 6, 2026.

Victim was in USPS uniform

Family and friends of McBride said he had recently been made a permanent employee with the U.S. Postal Service and that he was in his uniform.

"He was pretty laid back. He wasn't a loud or rambunctious person. He minded his own business. Go to work. Go home," said a friend who declined to give his name.

Family and friends said McBride walked out of the front gate of the apartment complex to go to the corner store to buy a beverage and snacks, something he did routinely before he goes to work.

Family members said they were told McBride was shot by someone in a vehicle.

One neighbor said he saw a first responder trying to resuscitate McBride.

"It was shocking," the unidentified neighbor said. "To walk out and see someone dying. It's sad. In the area you live in."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 32-year-old USPS worker Devaughn McBride was killed in a Vallejo shooting on Oct. 6, 2026.

Memorial at the crime scene

Police said McBride died at the hospital. There is now a memorial at the site where he was killed.

Investigators are trying to determine if the homicide has anything to do with another shooting less than a half hour earlier that was two and a half miles away.

Police said the driver of a gray Subaru was shot before crashing into another car. That driver is now in critical condition.

As for McBride's case, police said they are investigating the motive of the city's ninth homicide of the year. The identity of the victim will officially be released pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Sheriff's Coroner's Office.

McBride's family said they have no idea why anyone would want to harm him. McBride was affectionately known as Buddha of Vallejo. He was close with his younger brother and loved playing video games.

"There is no criminal activity, period," his aunt said. "This has never been his character. We are all devastated. Why? We really don't have any clue. That person took a lovely life."

Mistaken identity?

McBride's family suspects this may be a case of mistaken identity.

McBride lived with his mother and brother at the apartment complex. He leaves behind a 12-year-old son.