Vallejo man arrested in Napa County on suspicion of murder

Napa County authorities on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly shooting another man to death over the weekend.

Bryan Alexis De Paz Gomez, of Vallejo, was arrested by Napa County Sheriff’s Department units on suspicion of murder around 2 p.m. on Monday, according to a department statement.

Authorities were called about 9:50 a.m on Sunday to the 2600 Block of Monticello Road after a man was found dead of several gunshot wounds on the side of the roadway.

He was later identified as 20-year-old Salvador De Jesus Castillo-Hernandez of Concord. The sheriff’s department did not reveal the circumstances of or possible motive for the shooting.

Gomez was booked into the Napa County Jail on suspicion of murder, and he is being held without bail.