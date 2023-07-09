Vallejo police arrest man suspected of starting 3-alarm fire

Vallejo police arrested a man they believe started a vegetation fire near the intersection of Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway just before 6:51 p.m. Saturday.

The fire grew to 15 acres and required a three-alarm response from seven fire agencies before firefighters got it under control at 7:48 p.m.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated and released by a local hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect start the fire from the roadway and detained him until Vallejo police arrived and arrested him.

The fire remains under investigation and is being treated as arson.

The fire burned through a mowed field, aided by 15 to 20 mph winds.

Firefighters contained the blaze before it reached homes on Hunter Court and Foothill Drive, though there was damage to one backyard fence.