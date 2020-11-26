Vallejo police investigate death of 22-year-old; 27th homicide of the year

article

Vallejo police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old Oakland man on Thanksgiving Eve.

Police said they heard shots fired Wednesday at 1:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Denton Court.

When they got there, they couldn't find any victim.

It turned out, they said, that the 22-year-old was driven to the hospital by a friend.

At first, he was listed in serious condition. But about 12 hours after the shooting, he died of his injuries, police said.

He is the city's 27th homicide victim this year.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Murphy at 707-648-5430.