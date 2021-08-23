Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting of 21-year-old man

article

Police said Monday that a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Vallejo.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive, near the North Vallejo Community Center.

Officers found the man, a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wagoner at (707) 648-5425 or Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533