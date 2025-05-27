Vallejo police investigating a triple-shooting at encampment that left 2 dead and 1 injured

The Brief Two men where killed in a shooting in Vallejo on Monday. A third man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. Residents say there are 30 to 50 people living at this RV-tent encampment. Police say this marks Vallejo's fifth and sixth homicides this year.



The Vallejo Police Department say they got multiple calls at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday about a shooting near the intersection of Sacramento Street and Daniels Avenue, where three people were found shot at an RV and tent encampment.

Violence in Vallejo

What we know:

Video shows officers with a SWAT team entering the encampment nearby.

"Because we didn't know the specific location, and where the suspect was, we crossed all our t's and dotted all our i's," Sgt. Rashad Hollis, a Vallejo Police Department spokesperson.

Sgt. Hollis says when officers entered the encampment they found three people had been shot.

"They discovered there were three adult male victims, all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical services arrived," Sgt. Hollis said.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say they're still trying to identify whether those men or someone else fired the shots.

Residents react

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, some residents at the encampment shared their thoughts, but did not want to be shown on camera. A few said they heard the gunfire and saw police respond.

"Told us to hold back while they check on who was a victim and who was not," said a man who said his name is Oscar. "There was a body, and I was kind of shocked."

Some of the residents say there are 30-50 people who live in the RV and tent encampment.

Many say they are worried about safety.

Some said they need help because the encampment residents have no water or cell phones, and there are frequent fires to which the fire department often does not respond.

One woman said many of the residents have tried to get help from the city, but have not been able to get into motel rooms or other assisted shelter and housing site programs.

"We filled out applications, but we didn't get none of that. If we would have got into that program, we could take a shower, do what we need to do," said a woman Maria who said she would gladly move into a shelter room or motel.

More needs to be done

Neighbors say the city needs to do more.

"They have a navigation center that they're trying to get open. It was supposed to open in January, but it doesn't have an open date yet. And then they have the Broadway housing project which is a more permanent housing project they're working on," Steve Sidle, a board member who lives nearby and is a board member with the Vallejo Heights Neighborhood Association.

Police say this was Vallejo's fifth and sixth homicides this year.

"We're still in the prelim of this investigation. The motive and circumstances are still undetermined at this time," Sgt. Hollis said.

Sgt. Hollis says police are increasing patrols in the area and doing outreach by going door-to-door in neighborhoods near the shooting scene.

KTVU reached out to Mayor Andrea Sorce and Vice-Mayor Peter Bregenzer, but did not receive a reply Tuesday.

The Solano County Coroner's office said Tuesday that they have identified the two men who died, but have not yet notified their next of kin, so are not releasing the names.

