Expand / Collapse search

Vallejo officer shoots alleged suspect after getting struck by fleeing car

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 3:35PM
News
KTVU FOX 2

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police announced on Tuesday that one of its officers shot and injured a suspect after the officer was struck by the suspect in a fleeing vehicle. 

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning near the 1400 block of Springs Road. Officers were called to the area for a burglary in progress, Vallejo police said. 

"Upon arrival at the scene, one officer was struck by a suspect fleeing in a vehicle. The officer discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect," police announced in a press release. 

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into Solano County Jail once released. 

The shooting announcement comes after a May ruling by a Solano County judge that found the City of Vallejo violated the California Public Records Act when city officials allegedly destroyed evidence in multiple police shootings, Open Vallejo reported