SF Giants broadcast legend Duane Kuiper announces throat cancer diagnosis
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper on Sunday announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and has started to undergo treatment.
Broadcaster remains optimistic
Treatment begins:
Kuiper, 76, said he began treatment for the cancer last week, and that this current bout is unrelated to his 2021 diagnosis.
"I was recently diagnosed with throat cancer and began treatment last week with my doctors at Stanford Medicine," Kuiper said. "This cancer is unrelated to the one I experienced five years ago, and I’m optimistic that it will be successfully treated."
Kuiper said that he would miss Monday and Wednesday’s games at Oracle Park against the Minnesota Twins due to treatment he is receiving, but would be present along with longtime partner Mike Krukow to announce the games on Tuesday and over the weekend.
"I’m incredibly grateful for the care I’m receiving and for the tremendous support, from my family, the Giants organization, my broadcast partners and so many others," Kuiper said.
Partner to retire
Dig deeper:
The Sept. 27 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park will mark Krukow’s final game as an announcer for the Giants before he retires.
The Source: Information for this article came from a statement made by Duane Kuiper thought the San Francisco Giants, and from previous KTVU reporting.