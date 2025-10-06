Vallejo rapper LaRussell hosts soldout show in childhood backyard

The Brief Vallejo rapper LaRussell hosted a soldout "$1,000 Backyard Experience" concert, where he set the entry fee for the first time. LaRussell shared how staying accessible, accountable and dedicated has shaped his journey as an independent artist.



Vallejo rapper LaRussell celebrated his birthday in a big way, with a one-of-a-kind show in his childhood backyard.

The intimate concert honored community, independence, and doing things his own way. LaRussell described it as his very own "Hip Hop Disneyland."

LaRussell told the crowd he never had an experience like this growing up as an aspiring artist, so creating this kind of moment for his supporters means everything.

This was the first time he set a price for one of his backyard concerts, branding it the "$1,000 Dollar Backyard Show Experience."

All 250 tickets sold out in record time, a testament to his loyal fan base and deep community roots.

LaRussell has been blazing his own path in music, without splashy studios, big budgets, or major record label deals.

Since 2022, the independent artist has hosted a series of shows from his Vallejo backyard, many of them free. He operates on an offer-based model, where fans pay what they want for tickets, merchandise, and experiences. Supporters can even earn royalties from his music.

With nearly 2 million Instagram followers and millions of streams worldwide, LaRussell releases his music through Good Compenny, his own label and creative hub.

"This is a culmination of somebody really going after their dreams and taking all the 'no's' and all the 'you can't do its,' and 'that's not the right way,' and building something out of it," LaRussell said.

For the premium birthday show, LaRussell and his team built bleachers and upgraded the backyard stage.

Perks for attendees included lifetime access to future shows and dinner with the artist. But the community-driven model isn’t without financial risk.

He had a simple reason for making his music accessible.

"I never wanted to rule people out of a life-changing experience. That's why for the past four years I've almost lived in the red, just so I could spread my message and my word and I knew that eventually the money will come," LaRussell said.

Fans traveled from across the Bay Area, California and even Paris, France, to attend the show.

Some of his youngest supporters were in the crowd, too.

LaRussell said he’s accepted as little as a dollar for some performances.

"A dollar, $5, $10, $15, $20, $37, $45, $47, boo doop boop boo," he said, breaking into a spontaneous rap.

He said it’s not about the amount, it’s about the meaning behind the contribution.

"There's nowhere else in the world you can get the experience that I give, for a dollar," he said. "So I think those tickets are really special, because I've been that person with just a dollar before."

As part of the ticket package, attendee Angel Spears received a personal thank-you call from LaRussell.

"He said 'I see you only bought one ticket, tell your mom to come, I'm giving you a ticket,' so me and my mom drove all the way from Compton to here," Spears said.

Nathan Good of Albany brought his son to their first backyard show.

"I love the positivity, I love what they're trying to do with the community, I love how he just represents what's best in the Bay Area," he said.

The entire experience was also filmed for a documentary LaRussell plans to pitch to major streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu.