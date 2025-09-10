Vallejo school district weighs closing schools amid $15.5M shortfall

article

Vallejo City Unified School District has released a list of seven schools that could close or consolidate next year as officials work to address a projected $15.5 million budget shortfall.

The schools under consideration are Lincoln Elementary, John Finney Education Complex, Pennycook Elementary, Steffan Manor Elementary, Cooper Elementary, Federal Terrace Elementary and Highland Elementary.

Superintendent Ruben Aurelio said not all seven schools will close.

"Right now, if you ask me point-blank what schools or how many, I’m probably thinking between two or three schools would end up closing for 2026–27," Aurelio said. "But that’s very preliminary. There’s still more work to be done."

The district formed a committee this summer to evaluate potential closures. Members considered factors such as enrollment, demographics, building layout and student population, said district spokesperson Celina Baguiao. Ultimately, the decision will be up to the school board, which is expected to vote in December.

The first of three community meetings on the closures is scheduled for Tuesday night at Jesse Bethel High School. The district is seeking feedback from parents, students and teachers before making final recommendations.

Even after closing two schools last year, Aurelio said, the district’s 18 remaining schools are operating at less than half capacity. He argued that consolidating schools would allow Vallejo Unified to strengthen academic programs while stabilizing its finances.

Declining enrollment has fueled the budget crisis. In 2004, the district served more than 22,000 students; today, enrollment is about 9,600. Aurelio noted enrollment rose slightly this fall — by about 400 students — due in part to new limits on how many students may transfer to other districts.

In recent years, Vallejo Unified allowed as many as 900 students to transfer out annually. That number has now been capped at about 100.

"We had to put some controls in place," Aurelio said. "At the rate we were losing students, you don’t have a district."

The school board’s decision on closures is expected by December, with any changes taking effect in the next academic year.