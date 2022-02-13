Vallejo shooting leaves one man dead, police said
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.
VPD said they found a man who had been shot in an alley near Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, when they arrived shortly before 5:30 in the morning.
The man has not been identified.
Police said they do not have a motive or a suspect in the killing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact VPD at 707-648-5296.
This is Vallejo's third homicide so far this year.
Officials were also investigating another homicide that happened Friday in Vallejo.