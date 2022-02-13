Vallejo shooting leaves one man dead, police said

Vallejo police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

VPD said they found a man who had been shot in an alley near Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, when they arrived shortly before 5:30 in the morning.

The man has not been identified.

Police said they do not have a motive or a suspect in the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact VPD at 707-648-5296.

This is Vallejo's third homicide so far this year.

Officials were also investigating another homicide that happened Friday in Vallejo.