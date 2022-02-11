Suspects arrested in homicide of two women in Pittsburg

article

Two people were arrested for their involvement in a homicide that left two young women dead in Pittsburg. Authorities said a third suspect remains at large.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney brought murder charges against Lonnie Stewart, 28 of Antioch; Destiny Boyd, 22 of Sacramento; and Jordan Crear, 20 of Antioch for the September 2021 slaying that occurred outside 7/11.

Authorities allege that the suspects' intended target was a man who had robbed Crear prior to the fatal shooting. Prosecutors said Crear opened fire on an Infiniti he mistakenly linked to his target, but turns out two women were inside.

Investigators said Courtnee Allen, 23 of San Leandro, and Angelique Abercrombie, 21 of Pittsburg, were inside the parked vehicle.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene and Abercrombie died a few days later at the hospital.