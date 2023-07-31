Vallejo to name a street after iconic rapper E-40

The Vallejo City Council has chosen to honor the local ties of the well-known rapper and business mogul E-40, with a street in his name.

The council approved the naming of a mile-long stretch of Magazine Street in South Vallejo as "E-40 Way," commemorating the artist's formative years in the area.

In 2015, E-40, born Earl Stevens, released a song titled "Magazine Street," a tribute to the neighborhood where he spent his childhood.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of E-40's first album.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year.

E-40 isn't the only musician with Bay Area ties to have a street named after him.

In May, the Oakland City council voted unanimously to honor Tupac Shakur by renaming a section of MacArthur Boulevard for the late rapper.

The portion between Grand and Van Buren Avenues will be known as Tupac Shakur Way.

Tupac was born in New York's East Harlem, but he grew up in Marin City and proclaimed his love and connection to Oakland.

Oakland has also renamed a street for rapper Too $hort and another for Huey P. Newton, a co-founder of the Black Panther Party.