Oakland will rename part of Macarthur Boulevard after Tupac Shakur

Honoring the late rapper Tupac Shakur, the Oakland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to rename a section of MacArthur Boulevard after him.

The portion between Grand and Van Buren Avenues will be known as Tupac Shakur Way, and commemorative plaques to be placed in the area.

While Tupac was born in New York's East Harlem, he grew up in Marin City and proclaimed his love and connection to Oakland.

The part of MacArthur Boulevard to be renamed after late rapper Tupac Shakur.

"I give all my love to Oakland, if I’ma claim somewhere I’ma claim Oakland, even if I don’t live there," Tupac said in a video interview.

Tupac was killed in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25. He was the victim of a drive-by shooting, and to this day his murder remains unsolved.

Often considered one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time, he sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The city proclaimed June 16 Tupac Shakur Day in 2016, and he still holds a special place in Bay Area hearts.