Van catches fire in Santa Rosa, inside were bags of marijuana ‘shake’ soaked in butane, investigators say

A van fire and explosion in Santa Rosa on Tuesday shut down a highway on-ramp and led to the discovery of large amounts of marijuana soaked in butane, fire officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said police and fire crews were called to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp from 3rd Street shortly after 9:30 a.m.

They arrived on scene, where a white van had flames shooting out of the vehicle.

Crews put out the fire and treated the driver of the van for burns. The driver was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Fire officials said inside the vehicle they discovered "several 55 gallon bags full of marijuana ‘shake’ soaked in butane."

On social media, the fire department posted photos of the scene including pictures of garbage bags that had been full of marijuana.

Additional crews, including those from Santa Rosa Fire's hazardous materials team, were called in to assist.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours as the investigation and clean-up continued.

There was no word on if there were any arrests in the case.

