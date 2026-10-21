Vandalism at Kensington elementary school being investigated as a hate crime

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The Brief Vandalism at Kensington Hilltop Elementary School is being investigated as a hate crime. The incident occurred sometime between Friday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 19.



Police are investigating a possible hate crime at Kensington Hilltop Elementary School that occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and early Monday morning.

School staff at the school on Monday morning discovered that a racial slur had been written on an exterior wall of the campus. Staff quickly covered it so students would not be exposed to the slur, and contacted the police.

"Because of its racially offensive nature, we are investigating this incident as a possible hate crime," a statement from the Kensington Police Department reads. "We are working closely with school and district officials. No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing."

Kensington Hilltop Elementary had not, as of this writing, responded to KTVU’s request for comment.

Similar incident

Local perspective:

A similar incident occurred at Brookside Elementary School in Anselmo earlier this month, though there is no evidence suggesting the two are related.

Someone scrawled a swastika and an anti-Jewish message on the pavement near the school's all-purpose building. That incident is also being investigated as a hate crime.