Vandals break into Richmond schools with metal baseball bats: police

Richmond police are trying to figure out who is breaking into schools and vandalizing them, sometimes with metal baseball bats.

On Monday. Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said there's been a rash of school break-ins and at least four schools have been vandalized.

The most recent occurred at Lincoln Elementary School, located at 29 6th Street. Metal bats were found at the scene.

Photographs at the scene showed a CSI officer looking out a broken window pane and a hallway filled with toppled school equipment.

The other vandalized schools include Greenwood Academy, Nystrom Elementary and Richmond Charter Academy.

Stonebraker noted the schools are in proximity to each other and police believe the havoc is being wreaked by a large group of people.

But a lot of questions remain.

"The investigation is still ongoing so we're not sure how the assailants are getting around, if they're walking or if they're biking of if they're driving to these different schools to burglarize and vandalize them," Stonebraker said.

School is out for the summer.

Lincoln Elementary School in Richmond was vandalized. July 10, 2022