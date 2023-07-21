Vandals damage historic Lotta's Fountain in San Francisco

One of San Francisco's oldest monuments needs to be repaired because it was vandalized.

Standing at the corner of Market, Geary and Kearny Streets, Lotta's Fountain is celebrated every year on the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake.

Officials were informed last week that vandals broke off a piece of one the fountain's cast iron florets.

The commission is working on a plan to replace and recast the missing piece.

Actress Lotta Crabtree dedicated the fountain to the city in 1875. It served as a critical meeting point in the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake.



