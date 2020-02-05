Vanessa Bryant remembers her 'best friend' in latest tributes to husband Kobe

article

Vanessa Bryant, widow of the late Kobe Bryant, remembered her husband in touching posts on Instagram, saying she misses her "best friend."

It's been a little over a week since the Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash along with seven others.

Vannesa honored her husband on Wednesday as a family man and a loving husband, sharing a photo and video clip of Bryant.

"#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband ❤️Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina” she wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of him smiling.

She followed that up with a clip of an Extra TV segment in which Bryant was asked who was his best friend. He quickly responded, "my wife."

The couple had been married for nearly 20 years and had four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

Bryant started his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets when he was the 13th overall pick in the 1996 draft. He was quickly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and remained with the team for 20 seasons until he retired in 2016.