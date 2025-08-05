Vegetation fire in Benicia shuts down I-680
BENICIA, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Benicia, bringing traffic on a nearby highway to a standstill.
The Benicia Fire Department reported around 3 p.m. that the blaze was burning behind Camel Road.
The fire started near southbound Interstate 680, where all lanes were blocked.
Fire officials said the blaze was initially a two-alarm, but upgraded to a third-alarm after flames spread to the center divide at the Interstate 780 and Interstate 680 split.
The fire was brought under control around 3:35 p.m., but crews remained on scene to mop up.
The Source: Benicia Fire Department, 511 SF Bay