Vegetation fire burns near Mt. Diablo
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out near Mount Diablo on Monday afternoon.
The fire ignited on the eastern side of Mount Diablo, in the Southgate Road area, a remote region where aerial footage showed livestock grazing.
‘Prepare to evacuate’
What we know:
There did not appear to be an influx of homes nearby, though the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 12:38 p.m. informing residents to prepare to evacuate. Authorities later deactivated the alert and gave the "all clear."
The Source: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, San Ramon Valley fire