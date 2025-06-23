Expand / Collapse search

Vegetation fire burns near Mt. Diablo

Published  June 23, 2025 1:16pm PDT
Contra Costa County
Vegetation fire near Mt. Diablo

A vegetation fire broke out near Mt. Diablo on Monday afternoon.

The Brief

    • The vegetation fire broke out in the Southgate Road area, east of Mt. Diablo.
    • Authorities had warned residents to prepare to evacuate, but later said "all clear."

SAN RAMON, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out near Mount Diablo on Monday afternoon.

The fire ignited on the eastern side of Mount Diablo, in the Southgate Road area, a remote region where aerial footage showed livestock grazing.

‘Prepare to evacuate’

What we know:

There did not appear to be an influx of homes nearby, though the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 12:38 p.m. informing residents to prepare to evacuate. Authorities later deactivated the alert and gave the "all clear."

The Source: Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, San Ramon Valley fire

Contra Costa County