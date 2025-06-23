Vegetation fire burns near Mt. Diablo

The Brief The vegetation fire broke out in the Southgate Road area, east of Mt. Diablo. Authorities had warned residents to prepare to evacuate, but later said "all clear."



A vegetation fire broke out near Mount Diablo on Monday afternoon.

The fire ignited on the eastern side of Mount Diablo, in the Southgate Road area, a remote region where aerial footage showed livestock grazing.

‘Prepare to evacuate’

What we know:

There did not appear to be an influx of homes nearby, though the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 12:38 p.m. informing residents to prepare to evacuate. Authorities later deactivated the alert and gave the "all clear."