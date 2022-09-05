Vegetation fire in Contra Costa County spreading at 'dangerous rate'

Firefighters in Contra Costa County responded to a 100-acre vegetation fire near Rodeo, Cal Fire said Monday. Some structures were threatened the fire agency said.

The fire was located in the area of Franklin Canyon Road and Interstate Highway 4.

The blaze has a "dangerous rate of spread," according to Cal Fire.

Two additional water tankers and one helicopter were requested to help battle the blaze.

A third alarm was activated for structure protection.

The fire prompted the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office to send out an evacuation warning for the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez.