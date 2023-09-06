Vegetation fire in Lake County prompts evacuations

A vegetation fire ignited on Wednesday afternoon near Highway 29 in Lake County, prompting evacuations, according to fire officials.

Dubbed the Creek Fire, the blaze erupted near Clayton Creek Road in the town of Lower Lake, according to the Cal Fire LNU unit.

The evacuations were ordered for some areas, but later downgraded to warnings, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

The fire was initially reported by the fire agency at 3:37 p.m. It is currently burning in light flashy fuels and is spreading rapidly.

The fire was 28 acres large by about 5:47 p.m. and 30% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines and put out hot spots.