Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley.
According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto.
Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera were asked to shelter-in-place.
"Stay in your current location, the safest nearby building, or the safest unburnable area," said a tweet from the City of Mill Valley.
Fire officials said forward progress was stopped on the blaze as of 2:47 p.m.
Officials said Corte Madera Avenue west of Tamalpais Drive is closed to traffic until further notice while fire crews mop up.