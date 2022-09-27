Vegetation fire sparks in Mill Valley

article

Firefighters on Tuesday responded to a vegetation fire burning in Mill Valley.

According to the Southern Marin Fire District, the fire broke out around 2:12 p.m. in the area of Kite Hill Lane and Camino Alto.

Residents on the Westside of Camino Alto in Corte Madera were asked to shelter-in-place.

"Stay in your current location, the safest nearby building, or the safest unburnable area," said a tweet from the City of Mill Valley.

Fire officials said forward progress was stopped on the blaze as of 2:47 p.m.

Officials said Corte Madera Avenue west of Tamalpais Drive is closed to traffic until further notice while fire crews mop up.