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Vegetation fire near San Jose golf course quickly contained

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Published June 9, 2026 3:50 PM PDT
Published June 9, 2026 3:50 PM PDT
ICYMI: Cal Fire adds two advanced helicopters to fleet
ICYMI: Cal Fire adds two advanced helicopters to fleet

ICYMI: Cal Fire adds two advanced helicopters to fleet

Cal Fire has added two advanced Firehawk helicopters to its fleet, strengthening its ability to fight wildfires year-round.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near a San Jose golf course was quickly brought under control, authorities said.

Blaze threatened nearby homes

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started around 3:14 p.m. in the 3100 block of Locke Drive near Los Lagos Golf Course and threatened nearby homes.

The department said the 1-acre fire was spreading at a moderate rate and threatening structures. At about 4:13 p.m., firefighters reported the blaze was under control and that structures were no longer threatened.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Fire Department. 

San Jose