Vegetation fire near San Jose golf course quickly contained

A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near a San Jose golf course was quickly brought under control, authorities said.

Blaze threatened nearby homes

What we know:

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started around 3:14 p.m. in the 3100 block of Locke Drive near Los Lagos Golf Course and threatened nearby homes.

The department said the 1-acre fire was spreading at a moderate rate and threatening structures. At about 4:13 p.m., firefighters reported the blaze was under control and that structures were no longer threatened.