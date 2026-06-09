Vegetation fire near San Jose golf course quickly contained
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near a San Jose golf course was quickly brought under control, authorities said.
Blaze threatened nearby homes
What we know:
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started around 3:14 p.m. in the 3100 block of Locke Drive near Los Lagos Golf Course and threatened nearby homes.
The department said the 1-acre fire was spreading at a moderate rate and threatening structures. At about 4:13 p.m., firefighters reported the blaze was under control and that structures were no longer threatened.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Fire Department.