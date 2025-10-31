Vehicle collision kills pedestrian in San Rafael

article

A pedestrian was killed in San Rafael on Wednesday after being struck by a car.

The San Rafael Police Department was alerted to the incident at 10:26 a.m., when responders received calls about a vehicle striking a person at the intersection of Second Street and A Street in downtown San Rafael.

First responders arriving on the scene found an unconscious person lying in the roadway. Despite their best efforts they were unable to save the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SRPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team, upon conducting a preliminary investigation, determined that the victim, who has not been identified, was crossing Second Street in the designated crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The road was closed to eastbound traffic during the investigation, as was A Street between First and Third Streets. The roads were reopened at 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision.



