2 dead after vehicle crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; at least 8 hurt, officials say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:44PM
Authorities say at least 10 people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday. (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

WASHINGTON - Authorities confirm two women have died, and eight people were transported to the hospital with conditions ranging from stable to serious after a vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a Northwest D.C. restaurant Friday.

Officials described the situation as a 'mass casualty incident' and said at least five of those injured were critically hurt. Authorities say three were treated and released on the scene. 

The deceased victims have only been identified as adult females at this time. MPD says there are 10 total victims.

Police say the driver was an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle.  At this time the crash appears to be accidental.

The incident happened around noon at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Officials say no structural damage was reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.