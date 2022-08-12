Vehicle crashes into San Jose apartment building, strikes gas meter

article

Firefighters are responding to heavy smoke and flames after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose Friday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on the 5600 block of Calmor Court. San Jose Fire Department said a gas meter was struck. A second alarm was called by 4:16 p.m. The fire extended into the attic of a two-story, four-unit apartment building.

Pacific Gas and Electric has responded and secured electrical equipment, but have yet to secure the gas.

There was no word of evacuations. There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story.