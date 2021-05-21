Vehicle fire blocks all lanes of CA-37 on Vallejo's Mare Island

article

California Highway Patrol Solano says a vehicle fire is the cause of a severe traffic alert on westbound CA-37 at Wilson Avenue in Vallejo on Friday. All lanes are blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes, officials said. The incident was reported at around 3:20 p.m. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Officials did not say how the vehicle caught fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story.