Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating

California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon.

As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.

There were two adults and two children inside the vehicle, CHP said. Contra Costa County CHP spokesperson Adam Lane said they were all transported by ambulance to Eden Hospital with minor injuries.

Skyfox flew above the scene of a large traffic backup.