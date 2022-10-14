Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska.

Officials say a chase occurred with help from the Nebraska State Police and the driver crashed out. The driver was identified as Tyler Roenz and is being treated at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

HCSO reported that the body of a woman was found in the trunk of the car. The woman's identity is not known at this time.

Steve Benefield, with the Center for the Missing, says Clear Alerts are issued by DPS but says the purpose for issuing one is when someone is in imminent danger.

"A clear alert is issued when a person is believed to be in imminent danger," said Benefield. "There has been a preliminary investigation- verified the adult is in imminent danger, bodily injury or death or the disappearance of an individual, such as an abduction or kidnapping."

The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the Clear Alert on Friday. Deputies with HCSO reported the two missing Thursday. They were believed to be driving a black 2011 Mazda 4-door with a Texas license plate PGP2413.

They were last seen on Thursday morning in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble.

HCSO Homicide Investigators are working with local authorities. Updates will be provided as they become available.