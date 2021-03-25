Vehicle plows into outdoor dining area in Alameda

article

A vehicle plowed into an outdoor dining area sending two people to the hospital in Alameda Thursday night, the fire department says.

Alameda Police Department said they received a call at 8:45 p.m. at La Penca Azul, a Mexican restaurant located at 1440 Park Street.

The injured parties were both adults who were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Photos from a Facebook group page called Alameda Peeps, shows an SUV partially on the sidewalk and inside a tent on the street.

Vehicle into outdoor dining area in Alameda. (photo courtesy Alameda Peeps Facebook page).

A caption on one of the group's photos said the vehicle plowed into people and tables.

Police said the driver was making a left turn but veered into some water filled barriers that were blocking the outdoor dining area.

A police presence was at the scene. A tow truck had arrived to remove the SUV. It is not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.