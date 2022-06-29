Vehicle stuck in sinkhole as a result of water main break in Kensington

A water main break in Kensington has resulted in a vehicle getting stuck in a large sinkhole Wednesday, East Bay Municipal Utility District says.

Crews are responding to the emergency main break at 673 Oberlin Avenue in the unincorporated community in the Berkeley Hills area in Contra Costa County. Police and fire crews were on the scene as early as 6:16 p.m.

Water service is disrupted for 10 customers on Oberlin and Stanford Avenues. Sections of Oberlin and Amherst avenues are closed. There was not estimated time for the repair to be completed.

A tow-truck service was called to remove the vehicle from the sinkhole, EBMUD said.

"Underground utility lines need to be marked and debris from the sinkhole will need to be removed from the road before EBMUD’s repairs begin. The break is on a 6-inch cast-iron main installed in 1946," Tracie Morales, an EBMUD spokesperson said.

PG&E and EBMUD clean up and repair crews could be at the scene into the early morning hours. There were no evacuation or shelter-in-place orders issued.

For updated information about this repair, please visit www.ebmud.com/alerts