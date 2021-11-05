Veterans Day photos: Honoring those who served in the military

article

Have you thanked a veteran today?

Each year, America pays tribute to all those who served in the military on Veterans Day, which became a national holiday in 1938.

It's held on Nov. 11 because that's the date that World War I officially ended, on the 11th day of the 11th month at 11 a.m.

We asked for submissions from viewers to share photos of military veterans in their lives. And here's what the community sent in.

Pat Belanger is a Bay Area veteran who flew fighter jets as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard. After 27 years of service he parlayed that experience into a business, the 111th Aerial Photography. Expand

Mike Lindberg, Vietnam 1968. Photo: Chesteen Lindberg

This veteran, a Marine Edson Raider, was a machine gunner on Bloody Ridge in World War II. Photo: Jim Faller

Victor Fernandez 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom Expand

Command Sgt. Major Frank Carson after serving 37 years in the Army. WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

A3C Pedro Herrera, US Air Force. Photo: Adriana Herrera

Mosqueda brothers during World War II. Photo: Rose Mosqueda Blackford

Sgt. Eloy C. Peña, US Army. Photo: Charlene Miller

