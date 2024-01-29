Vice President Kamala Harris headed to San Jose, will be greeted by pro-Palestinian protests

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to San Jose on Monday for a rally to support access to reproductive rights, and a pro-Palestinian protest has been planned ahead of her visit.

Protesters are planning to arrive at Mexican Heritage Plaza to hold a pro-Palestinian demonstration. The organization holding the demonstration, the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, says it will have hundreds of people out in front of the plaza. The group plans to call for the Vice President and the Biden Administration to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Metal barriers were set up ahead of the Vice President's visit to keep demonstrators and onlookers at a distance. The Vice President is expected to speak on reproductive rights and maintaining access to abortion.

Vice President Harris is expected to highlight what California lawmakers have done to protect abortion access in the year and a half since the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade. She was also in Sacramento over the weekend for a similar event.

The Vice President will be in the area around noon. The protesters are planning to begin their demonstration around 9 a.m.