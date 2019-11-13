Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Bay Area to tour NASA's research center

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday night alongside second lady Karen Pence after attending campaign fundraisers for President Trump.

Pence stepped off Air Force Two at Moffet Field around 6:45 p.m. and was greeted by about 100 supporters.

Before landing in the Bay Area, Pence made stops in Monterey and Huntington Beach as part of his two-day visit to California to support Trump.

On Thursday, Pence will tour the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View and speak with employees.