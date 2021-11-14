Woman, 22, dies days after shooting at Lake Merritt

A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland is now a homicide investigation.

The 22-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire on Lakeshore Avenue early Thursday died from her injuries Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police had initially said the woman was gravely injured in the shooting.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not found the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police have struggled to solve homicides in the city this year.

As of Friday, there had been 119 killings, but just 29 had been solved. That 33 percent clearance rate is far lower than the statewide average of 62 percent for the last decade, according to state Department of Justice data.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.

