Victim identified in shooting near San Francisco's Chase Center

Kevin Quintanilla was a victim of homicide in the city of San Francisco.  ((Photo courtesy of GoFundMe))

SAN FRANCISCO - The man shot to death near the Chase Center earlier this month has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of San Francisco. 

Kevin Quintanilla, 27, of San Mateo County died at a local hospital after being shot near Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street. Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are investigating the shooting. 

Quintanilla's family is raising funds to lay him to rest. For more information on how to support them, please visit their GoFundMe page

Anyone who has more information about this crime is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444. You can choose to remain anonymous.  