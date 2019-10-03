Victim in fatal San Jose shooting identified

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The victim killed in a shooting in San Jose Tuesday night has been identified as 59-year-old Guadalupe Delgado, according to the coroner's office.

Around 11 p.m. residents reported hearing gunshots in the area of Williams Road and Keltner Avenue.

Neighbors found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Delgado's shooting death marked the city's 27th homicide of 2019, according to Sergeant Enrique Garcia.