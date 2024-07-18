Sunnyvale stabbing: Victim slashed under left eye, union says

A person was stabbed in Sunnyvale Wednesday afternoon, and the victim suffered a cut under their left eye, according to the Sunnyvale Public Safety Officers' Association.

The incident occurred at 12:45 pm in front of the Liquor & Food store on South Fair Oaks Avenue.

With a knife wrapped in a shirt, the suspect approached the victim and inflicted a cut under the victim's eye, the union said. The suspect then reportedly fled to a nearby apartment complex, and they were later detained.