Victims' families call for end to 'ghost gun' sales and violence

People on Tuesday formed a circle outside the United Playaz headquarters on Howard Street, joining hands and sharing the burden and pain that ripped through their hearts after this weekend's gun violence in San Francisco and Sacramento.

For many people there, the heartbreak was real.

Maika Pinkston lost her godson, Andre, a young aspiring musician.

"I just buried another one last year. This has to stop. Let's just stop it. That's all I can ask," said Pinkston.

At the candlelight vigil people in the community called for action, tired of what seems like endless cycles of vigils and violence.

"It has to matter all the time, it can't just matter sometime. There has to be accountability. If someone is out of pocket, you've got to call them on their stuff," said Jason Young, who lost his young son in a shooting.

There were also calls for more resources for prevention.

"That is the solution y'all. Paying attention to our young people who are out here who are hurting who are crying," said Mattie Scott, a mother whose son was killed, "They don't need you to judge them because their pants are hanging off their behind. Give them a belt and a job."

Some also called for eliminating the assemble-yourself firearms, so-called ghost guns. San Francisco Police data shows 217 were seized last year, about 20% of the total.

"I promise to hold accountable the manufacturers of guns particularly ghost guns who are flooding our streets with weapons of death who are profiting off of pain and suffering in our communities," said San Francisco's District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Police Chief Bill Scott saying more resources would help his department that's down 530 officers.

"Let's put our petty differences aside," said Chief Scott, "This is a community issue, if we don't come together, we can't expect it to get any better."

"All of us have a role to play in this," said San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu.

There also were words from those who've served time.

"Prison and committing crime, that ain't the way to go. By the grace of god I was able to make it back, and now I'm giving back," said Harold Seales, who said he recently was released from prison.



