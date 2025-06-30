Video: 14-year-old charged with San Jose attempted murder

article

A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in San Jose at an apartment complex, some of which was caught on surveillance video.

San Jose police said the teen was arrested on June 15, after he ran away and discarded a gun, which had been stolen out of Reno.

The arrest stems from what police said happened on May 14 at 4:30 p.m., when the teen was seen on video firing off multiple rounds toward a man driving in a car from an apartment parking lot by Tosca Court and Tosca Way.

That man's car was struck by bullets, but the gunfire narrowly missed his head, police said.

No one was injured. Police said the shooting was gang-motivated. The teen fled the scene before police got there.

Detectives searched the teen's home, and found gang symbols, police said.

The teen was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and multiple firearm-related crimes.

Since the teen is a juvenile, his name will not become public, and therefore, it is not possible to contact him or his defense attorney to see if there is an alternative version of events.